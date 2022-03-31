At the end of yesterday’s trading session, MTN Nigeria Plc share price appreciated by 1.45% to close at N210 per share, taking the market capitalization to N4.27 trillion.

The growth in share prices which was recorded by the communication company can be attributed to investors’ positive sentiment which triggered buy-interests supporting the company’s value up by 145 basis points.

Hence, the rally in the shares of the company resulted in a gain of N61.06 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on Nigeria’s stock exchange.

The shares of the quoted company increased from N207.00 per share at the start of the trading day to N210.00 per share, the highest price traded at the close of the market, to represent a growth of 1.45% which in monetary terms is N3.00.

Stock performance summary

The buy interests witnessed in the shares of MTNN Plc positively influenced the company’s market capitalization from N4.21 trillion to N4.27 trillion at the end of the day’s trading activities, taking the gains to N61.06 billion.

The shares of the company have gained 6.60% from year-to-date, starting the year at N197.00 and currently traded at N210.00. The company’s shares are currently trading at their 52-week high at N210.00. However, the shares of the company have returned about 31.25% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N160.00 per share.

During the day’s trading hours, 1,275,799 ordinary shares of MTN Nigeria Plc worth about N268.66 million, were exchanged in 230 executed deals.

What you should know

At the end of the day’s trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization appreciated by 0.13% from the previous trading day, to close at 46,904.48 index points and N25.28 trillion respectively.