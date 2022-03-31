AXA Mansard Plc has announced a dividend payment of N0.25 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

This dividend payment will be subject to shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and appropriate withholding tax.

According to the disclosure filed with The Exchange (NGX), shareholders are to ensure their names are registered in the Register of Members by the qualification date of April 28, 2022.

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, the dividend which amounts to N2.25 billion will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Thursday, April 28th 2022, and those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Datamax Registrars Limited and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

AXA Mansard Plc has 9,000,000,000 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N19.44 billion at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares opened trading on the 30th of March, 2022 at N2.16 per share and closed at N2.16 per share.

What you should know

AXA Mansard Plc had released its Audited 2021 financial results for the period ended 31 December 2021, reporting a profit of N3.74 billion, representing a 17.73% decline year on year. Net premium income of N37.14 billion was reported in the full-year period compared to N31.72 billion in the same period of 2020.

Earnings per share was recorded as N0.35 kobo against N0.53 kobo recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have depreciated by 6.90% from N2.32 at the beginning of the year to N2.16 as at the time of writing this report.