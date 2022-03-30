The international Forex broker OctaFX has recently added 25 new cryptocurrencies paired with the U.S. dollar, ready to be traded on its services from 14 March 2022.

A brief market recap

The whole cryptocurrency market is turbulent since there is no certainty on where bitcoin might go next. After recovering from its low of 34,750 U.S. dollars on 24 February, the world’s first cryptocurrency is in sideways motion with an occasional uptrend with some market participants’ slightly bullish sentiments. At this time of writing, bitcoin hovers slightly above 39,000 U.S. dollars.

Up until recently, OctaFX offered only five cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple), all paired exclusively with the U.S. dollar. From today, anyone can start trading any of the 30 cryptocurrency pairs.

Here is a list of just ten of the 25 new pairs that the global Forex broker has included:

Solana (SOL)

Cardano (ADA)

Binance Coin (BTB)

Matic (MATIC/POLYGON)

Cosmos (ATOM)

ZCash (ZEC)

Decentraland (MANA)

Polkadot (DOT)

Chainlink (LINK)

Avalanche (AVAX).

These new cryptocurrencies are among the highest in market capitalisation, making them a popular choice for any savvy trader who wants to avoid volatility and best utilise market opportunities.

All of these pairs come with a ratio of 1:25 maximum leverage. To check the complete list of all available cryptocurrencies, please visit the OctaFX official website.

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers everything one needs to reach their investment goals, providing top-notch conditions utilised already by 7.5 million clients globally.

In Nigeria, the broker captured the ‘Best ECN Broker 2021’ award by World Finance and the ‘Best Forex Broker Nigeria’ award for the years 2020 and 2022 by Global Banking & Finance Review.