The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 13 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 46,904.48 points, to reflect a growth of 0.13% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 9.80%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N33.08 billion.

At the close of market on Wednesday 30th March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.28 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as CORNERST led 16 gainers, and 17 losers topped by CADBURY at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,188.04 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

CORNERST up +10.00% to close at N0.66

IKEJAHOTEL up +10.00% to close at N1.32

ETERNA up +9.82% to close at N5.48

MEYER up +9.09% to close at N0.60

CHAMS up +5.00% to close at N0.21

NGX Top ASI losers

CADBURY down – 6.67% to close at N8.40

JAPAUL down – 5.88% to close at N0.32

PZ down – 5.36% to close at N10.60

ROYALEX down – 5.22% to close at N1.09

MULTIVERSE down – 4.17% to close at N0.23

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

ETI – 61,893,328

ACCESSCORP – 29,473,451

ZENITH – 15,835,968

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ETI – N742,033,523.60

ZENITHBANK – N361,799,520.25

ACCESSCORP – N294,919,260.10

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 16 gainers were surpassed by 17 losers.