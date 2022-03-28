As Nigerians in diaspora, we understand the hassles of sending money home and how it can be very inconvenient at most times. The means to send money for most people have been through peer to peer and this means travelling to a city where they can find someone to exchange their money with.

Africhange was created to erase these hassles and make remittances easier and better with an exchange rate that makes absolute sense. Users do not need to travel or even leave the comfort of their home to make successful transactions and these transactions are always completed instantly.

Here’s a user’s story on how Africhange saved him from the troubles and hassles of travelling all the way from Ingersoll to London Ontario just to send Naira home.

Who is he?

Bukki Alabi is a Nigerian in Canada who works at Home Depot. Mr Alabi has an aged mother who depends on him for constant upkeep and other financial needs.

What was his challenge?

As a Nigerian in diaspora, one of the constant challenges most of us have is how to easily send money home to our loved ones, and this was one of Mr Alabi’s challenges. He was faced with the challenge of:

Sending money home

Sending money home at a good rate

Sending money home with ease and finesse

Mr Alabi found these things highly challenging as he will always have to travel all the way from Ingersoll to London Ontario with his cash in order to meet with another person that has a Nigerian bank account so that this person will help him send his money to his mother.

And that was not the only challenge. He also had to send this money at a very high rate. So he always ends up spending so much money on transportation, transaction charges and high rates. And even then, he sometimes does not meet up with sending money as when he promised.

What was the solution?

He stumbled on an advertisement by Africhange and went ahead to place a call for enquiries. He spoke to the Africhange customer support team and got clarity on how the platform works.

Alabi registered and went ahead with his first transaction which was:

Fast

With zero transaction fees

At a good rate

The platform was easy to navigate and use.

Now, not only was he able to send money home and also at a good rate, but he also performed his transactions free and from the comfort of his home.

What is the Result?

He no longer needs to travel anywhere before he can send money home. Alabi is now seen as a man of his word as he is now able to send money just when he promises.

“Now I use Africhange daily. I cannot even count, in fact, sometimes, I use you guys up to 4times in a day, after all, there are no charges, so, why not? For example, I have used it thrice today, I would have used it more if not that I have exceeded my transfer limit, and I am coming back by midnight.

Let me use this opportunity to say thank you to your team… God bless you” he concluded.