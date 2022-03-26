As Apple stock rose, Warren Buffett’s net worth soared to $130 billion, making him the fifth richest person in the world. To date, Buffett’s net worth has grown by $20.8 billion.

Approximately 66.2 million troy ounces of gold or 1.08 billion barrels of crude oil are available to Warren Buffett’s net worth of $130 billion

Buffett is chairman and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway, which has grown its market value by 20% every year since 1965. As of 2016, Apple was part of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio. AAPL now accounts for nearly half of Berkshire’s assets, and Berkshire owns over 5% of Apple’s equity.

With the world’s most valuable listed company valued at $2.85 trillion, Apple stocks ended the week on a very bullish note cumulatively amid strong buying pressures. Despite growing geopolitical uncertainty, the stock posts a 45% annual return

Cupertino company Apple has achieved excellent results despite distorted financial performance and stock valuations that were expected to result from COVID-19.

The company’s brand is unquestionably valuable. Due to this, the demand for Apple products and services is as strong as ever. During recent months, Apple CEO, Tim Cook and his team have probably deserved much credit for what they’ve managed to accomplish.

Berkshire Hathaway, a publicly traded investment company, is where Buffett derives the majority of his fortune.

According to the 2021 letter to shareholders, Berkshire has grown its market value per share by 20% annually since 1965.

According to a June 2021 stock exchange filing, the 91-year-old billionaire owns approximately 39% of its Class A shares and slightly less than 0.001% of its Class B shares.

In addition, the billionaire owns shares of other companies. According to the proxy statements of Wells Fargo and U.S Bancorp, he owns almost 5% of Seritage Growth Properties and less than 1% of the banks.