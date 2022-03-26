The U.S. Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration has supplied $2million worth of equipment to Nigeria to help strengthen Nigeria’s counter-nuclear smuggling capacity.

This was revealed in a press statement on Friday by the public affairs section of the U.S consulate general.

The equipment was donated through the U.S Office of Nuclear Smuggling Detection and Deterrence (NSDD), and it includes five new mobile radiation detection systems valued at over $2 million.

What the US government is saying

Jon Dvorak, the U.S. Consulate Assistant Regional Security Officer in his remark noted that the equipment donation was an important step in advancing the robust US-Nigeria security cooperation.

Mr Dvorak said the equipment transfer and training will enhance the police’s ability to interdict the smuggling of nuclear and radioactive material into and within Nigeria.

“Nigeria remains one of the United States’ key partners in combating the smuggling of illicit nuclear and radioactive material.

“Nigeria stands tall not only in Africa, but globally, in its commitment to prevent the trafficking and use of materials that pose a threat to health and safety,” Mr Dvorak said.

He reiterated the commitment of the US government to expand its partnership with other Nigerian security services to directly support counter-nuclear smuggling operations and modernized training capabilities.

CP Zannah Shettima, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Command received the donation on behalf of the Nigeria Police Force.

What you should know

30 police officers participated in a two-week training on the operation of the detection equipment in order to ensure the police have the skills to combat the smuggling of nuclear and radioactive material.

10 more officers were also trained on the maintenance of the donated equipment.

As stated in the statement, the equipment donation is part of a close and continuous bilateral partnership between the United States and Nigeria.

The partnership which has existed for decades is aimed at strengthening security ties and promoting regional security.

The mission of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Smuggling Detection and Deterrence is to build global capability to detect, disrupt, and investigate the smuggling of nuclear and radioactive material before it can be used in an act of terrorism.

U.S. law enforcement programming focuses on building partner capacity, strengthening strategic relationships, and bolstering Nigeria’s security capabilities.

The U.S. government works closely with Nigeria’s security services to provide technical assistance, equipment, professional exchange and training opportunities that support efforts to create a more peaceful, prosperous nation.