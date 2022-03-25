Green Africa, Nigeria’s Lagos-based airline, has appointed Obiukwu (Obi) Mbanuzuo as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and a member of the Company’s senior leadership team effective from March 2022. Obi is an industry veteran with two decades of global industry experience and a unique understanding of the Nigerian and African markets.

Prior to joining Green Africa, Obi was the COO, CCO and Accountable Manager of Dana Airlines where he provided overall leadership for the day-to-day management of the Company and was the airline’s officer responsible to the NCAA.

Babawande Afolabi, Founder & CEO of Green Africa said, “I am delighted to welcome Obi to Green Africa. His track record, depth of commercial aviation knowledge and experience across various markets make him an ideal senior leader to steer Green Africa to commercial success as the Company scales.”

Obi launched his aviation career at Virgin Atlantic where he served as a member of the revenue management and network planning team. He was later seconded to Nigeria to help get Virgin Nigeria off the ground and build the commercial team.

Speaking on his appointment, Obi said, “I believe Green Africa has a great business model and a qualified team across disciplines to positively impact aviation and air travel in Nigeria. As the industry evolves and the business scales, now is the time to further explore and establish Green Africa’s position as the preferred carrier for safe, reliable, and affordable air travel. I am pleased to join the gTeam and excited about the future ahead.”