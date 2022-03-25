An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court will today deliver judgment in a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River over his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/975/2021 before Justice Taiwo Taiwo, PDP is seeking an order sacking the governor and his deputy over their defection.

On March 21, Justice Taiwo ordered 18 lawmakers from the Cross River State’s House of Assembly and two House of Representatives members to vacate their seats over their defection to APC. The court slated today to rule on Ayade’s faith and that of his deputy.

In a related event…

Nairametrics had reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered Governor Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Deputy, Dr Eric Igwe, to vacate their offices,

The court held that it was constitutionally wrong for a candidate elected into an office on a platform of a political party to defect to another political while still holding on to the office.

The judge added that the votes obtained by Umahi and Igwe on March 9, 2019, were PDP votes and not APC.

The judge also ordered the lawmakers to stop parading themselves as representatives of the people after dumping the party on which platform they were elected into the house of assembly.