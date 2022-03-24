Google has said it is working on partnering with Spotify and others on billing choices within app stores for play developers.

According to Google in its blog post, the partnership will enable the tech giant to explore different implementations of user-choice billing, starting with Spotify, one of the world’s largest subscription developers with a global footprint and integrations across a wide range of devices.

It also said the partnership will enable innovation in how consumers make in-app purchases, deliver engaging experiences across multiple devices, and bring more consumers to the Android platform.

What Google is saying

Google noted that it built the Google Play’s billing system to the highest standards for privacy and safety so users can be confident their sensitive payment data won’t be at risk when they make in-app purchases because users count on the app to deliver a safe experience, and that includes in-app payment systems that protect users’ data and financial information.

It stated, “We think that users should continue to have the choice to use Play’s billing system when they install an app from Google Play. We also think it’s critical that alternative billing systems meet similarly high safety standards in protecting users’ personal data and sensitive financial information.

“This pilot will allow a number of participating developers to offer an additional billing option next to Google Play’s billing system and is designed to help us explore ways to offer this choice to users, while maintaining our ability to invest in the ecosystem. This is a significant milestone and the first on any major app store — whether on mobile, desktop, or game consoles.”

Alex Norstrom, Chief Freemium Business Officer, commented, “Spotify is on a years-long journey to ensure app developers have the freedom to innovate and compete on a level playing field. We’re excited to be partnering with Google to explore this approach to payment choice and opportunities for developers, users and the entire internet ecosystem. We hope the work we’ll do together blazes a path that will benefit the rest of the industry.”