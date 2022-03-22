The world’s richest man Elon Musk is on his way to becoming the world’s first trillionaire by 2024, according to a forecast by Morgan Stanley, an investment bank.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley are of the opinion that it is SpaceX, the space company rather than Tesla, the electric car company that would push the billionaire to trillionaire status.

In a note titled “SpaceX Escape Velocity … Who Can Catch Them?”, Adam Jonas, Equity Analyst for Morgan Stanley stated, “The private space-exploration company is challenging any preconceived notion of what was possible and the time frame possible, in terms of rockets, launch vehicles and supporting infrastructure.”

What they are saying

Another analysis was published by Morgan Stanley titled Elon’s Master Plan Part 3: What’s the Next for Tesla? The analysis made reference to Musk’s tweet, “working on master plan part 3”, and went ahead to list potential expansion steps they believe Tesla would take, such as Tesla Aviation, Tesla network service, Tesla inside, amongst others.

It is worthy of note that a previous study was released by Tipalti approved in 2021, comparing the annual net worth of the world’s richest people and basing their analysis upon average yearly growth trends. It was predicted that Musk would be the first to attain trillionaire status amongst the list of billionaires.

The report stated, “Since 2017, Musk’s fortune has shown an annual average increase of 129%, which could potentially see him enter the trillion-dollar club in just two short years, achieving a net worth of $1.38 trillion by 2024 at age 52.”

The world’s richest man is currently worth $232 billion according to the Bloomberg billionaire index with the bulk of his fortune coming from his electric car company Tesla, the highest manufacturers of electric cars in the world and from Space X his space company.