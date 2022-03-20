In an earlier post, I wrote about how some businesses fail due to over–liquidity. Believe it or not, and even though getting all, you require to initiate a business idea is a welcomed yet oft rare occurrence, some business failures can actually be attributed to over–liquidity. One prime example may be a Pay-TV company that once won the airing rights to transmit some of the world’s most-watched soccer events and leagues within Nigeria. Not very long after winning these rights, the company was a-washed with investor funding.

Subscribers thronged to their gates, wooed by cheaper subscription rates and other associated lip-smacking add-ons. Unfortunately, the company began gleefully spending their income and profits as quickly as they could be generated. They signed on employees with mind-numbing remunerations, and the CEO was said to have even gone on a shopping and travelling spree, renting unnecessarily large office spaces at horrendous prices and remunerating himself with a salary that the accounts could barely keep pace with. Needless to say, it all came to a fantastical end when transmission rights were lost not very long after and the CEO had to account for an amazingly depleted account and some awkward debts.

It goes without saying, that whether you’re blessed to start a company with so much funding and financial backing you can write a cheque for whatever bill is thrown at you, or you barely have enough financial fuel to get off the runway, the attitude of bootstrapping, and its similitudes, go a long way in determining business success, and how much influence your business, and idea, will eventually have in the market space.

Bootstrapping as a terminology has been around since small businesses were a thing, however, its meaning and application, it seems, are usually lost on the average contemporary entrepreneur, some of whom come to me declaring outlandish amounts required to get an idea off the ground and how investor funding could just be the magical answer to their route to market challenges. In more cases than not, the simple question of, ‘And, how far have you been able to take this idea on your own?’ usually yields hem and haws, and in some cases, the conversation ends before it even begins.

So, let’s reacquaint ourselves with bootstrapping and its necessities for business longevity.

Bootstrapping has come to be considered a contemporary business art form since it requires loads of creativity to execute without coming across as stingy or unduly starving your business, and, sometimes, co-workers/partners, of basic necessities on the grounds of frugality. It thus refers to the process of starting, or running a company, mostly from personal savings and/or borrowed funding from family, friends or close associates. Bootstrapped businesses traditionally do not rely on outside financing methods, such as investor support, crowdfunding or bank loans at its inception. Rather, as the name suggests, entrepreneurs must “pull themselves up by their bootstraps”, using their own capital to launch and manage their business properly until such times as expansion becomes inevitable and external funding, indispensable.

Bootstrapping is therefore a grinding lesson in hardwork and business flexibility when it comes to achieving your start-up objectives. It is neither easy nor a glamorous way to begin your journey, as it requires a lot of self–motivation, diligence, and self–organization to succeed. Executed properly, these ultimately force you to become a more creative, and emotionally stronger entrepreneur. Consider it a compulsory indoctrination stage into the world of business as it tests your commitment and determination to really go the whole nine yards in seeing ideas through. This thus keeps the start-up, product-focused in its early years, allowing for concepts, or the concept, on which the start-up was essentially founded, to mature, at least, into a minimum viable product or service. By testing and correcting all the chinks before widescale market adoption, also allows the business to boast of certain milestone achievements before fundraising rounds begin. Something most, if not all potential investors, are oft times more easily wooed by.

As a bootstrapper and founder, you are your company’s original, and only shareholder. As a result, you will rarely be as cautious with other people’s money as you will tend to be with yours, allowing you take certain risks and make smarter and faster decisions with less outside influence, leading to a quicker learning curve and faster progress.

Some worthwhile strategies for successfully staying bootstrapped are:

Free is good, but functional is better : One of the most vital ingredients to business start-up, is a functional but scalable website, or if you are targeting a multi-product business launch, an eCommerce platform. Unfortunately, designing one is either tasking or can be financially out of reach. Most businesses that offer some of these services either charge too much or offer so few initial add–ons, you are ultimately forced into expensive subscriptions. This is where creativity comes into play. You have to really know what you want and search accordingly. Some platforms like Shuppendi, a downloadable Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) business app targeted at SMEs and which offers free, unlimited product upload-ability services, business budgeting and website/eCommerce front office management tools are usually your best business bet, particularly if your business idea will be heavily reliant on the internet to succeed. The app’s ease of circumnavigation for your intended shoppers or customers, plus, its ability to help your business receive payments in Crypto, Paypal and Pay on Delivery options, make it one of the best free, yet most functional mobile business tools available to any bootstrapper.

And finally,

Do not take ‘No’ for an answer: When you’re so small, vendors and suppliers rarely wish to work with you. It takes creativity and a personal touch to get what your business needs for growth, and within a budget. With the above social brinksmanship point in mind, learn to build personal connections with partners that may help your business in the long run. These will help obtain the resources your startup needs to get moving, at a price that won’t break the bank. Don’t be afraid to share your story and appeal to people’s human side, but always keep some cash handy, just in case (these people have bills to pay too…)

Ultimately, bootstrapping a startup is a fun and eye-opening experience, but you have to persevere as it can be difficult in the beginning, though by no means impossible. With the right amount of hard work, collaboration, and passion for your idea, it is almost easy to give up a chunk of your personal life today for the sake of a better future. So, by all means, fall, but never give up…

