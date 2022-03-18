The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 15 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,282.67 points, to reflect a decline of 0.15% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.69%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization decreased by N38.03 billion.

At the close of market on Friday 18th March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.48 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as PZ led 13 gainers, and 20 losers topped by MRS at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,566.23 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

PZ up +9.55% to close at N8.60

CWG up +8.08% to close at N1.07

ROYALEX up +7.14% to close at N1.20

NIGERINS up +5.00% to close at N0.21

AIICO up +4.35% to close at N0.72

NGX Top ASI losers

MRS down – 9.96% to close at N12.20

IKEJAHOTEL down – 9.87% to close at N1.37

WAPIC down – 9.43% to close at N0.48

MBENEFIT down – 7.41% to close at N0.25

ACCESS down – 5.77% to close at N9.80

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

ETRANZACT – 331,127,237

FIDELITY – 47,794,024

FBNH – 36,755,267

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ETRANZACT – N880,810,411.22

FBNH – N435,515,468.30

GTCO – N307,691,780.90

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 13 gainers were surpassed by 20 losers.