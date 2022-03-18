Access Bank Plc has released its 2021 full-year financial result, as it recorded a profit of N160 billion in the year. This reflects a 51.13% increase year-on-year.

The bank also reported earnings per share of N4.58, a 52.16% growth from the N3.01 reported a year earlier in 2020. Access Bank Plc has grown its profits by 167% in 4 years since hitting N60 billion in 2017 with the profit now touching roughly N160 billion.

The statement revealed that in FY 2021, it’s Net interest income grew by 14.64% from N262.95 billion to N301.46 billion within same period under review. Access Bank’s profit performance is on the back of all margin growth as income from interest, trading income and fees and commission income all appreciated year on year.

Details soon…