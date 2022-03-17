At the end of today’s trading session, Seplat Energy Plc’s share price depreciated by 3.13% to close at N930 per share, taking the market capitalization to N547.25 billion.

The decline in share prices which was recorded by the petroleum energy company can be attributed to investors’ negative sentiment which triggered sell-offs dragging the company’s value down by 313 basis points.

Hence, sell-pressures in the shares of the company resulted in a loss of N17.65 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on Nigeria’s stock exchange.

The shares of the quoted company decreased from N960.00 per share at the start of the trading day to N930.00 per share, the lowest price traded at the close of the market, to represent a decline of 3.13% which in monetary terms is N30.00.

Stock performance summary

The profit-taking witnessed in the shares of Seplat Energy Plc negatively influenced the company’s market capitalization from N564.91 billion to N547.25 billion at the end of the day’s trading activities, taking the loss to N17.65 billion.

The shares of the company have gained 43.08% from year-to-date, starting the year at N650.00 and currently traded at N930.00. The company’s shares are currently trading 10.06% lower than its 52-week high at N1,034.00. However, the shares of the company have returned about 70.64% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N545.00 per share.

During the day’s trading hours, 311,584 ordinary shares of Seplat Energy Plc worth about N289.73 million, were exchanged in 26 executed deals.

What you should know

At the end of the day’s trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated by 0.02% from the previous trading day, to close at 47,353.22 index points and N25.52 trillion respectively.