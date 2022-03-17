President Muhammadu Buhari has addressed Nigerians on the fuel scarcity situation which was caused by the importation of contaminated fuel. He apologised to Nigerians and promised that sufficient fuel is getting delivered to the states.

The President disclosed this in an online statement, late Wednesday evening.

He stated that in the long term, funds are being targeted toward keeping fuel available

What the President is saying about fuel scarcity

The President said in his statement, “I deeply regret the inconvenience caused Nigerians, following a prolonged shortage of petroleum products, something that our administration has successfully averted in our seven years in office.

“This administration knows the fuel shortage has placed a strain on Nigerian citizens and businesses, but relief is on the way.

“I especially apologize to all sections of society for this.”

He revealed that the FG is working round the clock to attend to the issue, citing an action plan agreed upon earlier this month is being implemented to address the scarcity.

“Working together with the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), this plan is now bearing fruit.

“Sufficient fuel supply has returned to a handful of states, with the queues at stations falling. In the coming days, we expect this to be the case across the rest of the country.

He stated that in the longer term, funds are being targeted toward keeping fuel available and affordable for the country, adding that international energy markets have surged drastically in recent months and the government will however ensure that consumers are protected against these price spikes.

“I have received information that some people are not behaving properly at the depots and among owners of petrol stations, and in this regard, I have directed the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the NNPC and the entire security apparatus of the nation to take strong action against those responsible,” he added.