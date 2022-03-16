United Capital Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Leke Ogunlewe and the resignation of Mr. Adim Jibunoh from the Board of the company.

This was disclosed through a notice filed with the Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Leo Okafor.

Mr. Leke Ogunlewe was appointed as Non-Executive Director, following the resignation of Mr. Adim Jibunoh from the position after serving the Board of the company for 9 years, since 2013.

About Mr. Leke Ogunlewe

Mr. Leke Ogunlewe has over 37 years’ experience in the financial services industry spanning across Financial Advisory Services, Capital Markets, Project Finance, Energy Banking, Retail/Commercial Banking, amongst others.

He is a pioneer in the Banking sector for advisory on Mergers and Acquisitions as well as financing of crude oil exports for international oil traders.

Prior to his appointment as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, Mr. Ogunlewe worked at Standard Chartered Bank Group where he retired in 2020 as Head of Global Banking/Corporate and Institutional Banking, Nigeria, with oversight of West Africa.

He was also previously the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director/Head, Corporate Finance, West Africa at Standard Chartered Capital and Advisory Nigeria Limited.

Mr. Ogunlewe is an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration and the University of Ibadan where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics.

About Mr. Adim Jibunoh

Mr. Jibunoh joined the Board in 2013 and was a member of the Finance, Investment and Risk Management; and the Audit and Governance Committees of the Board. The Board thanks Mr. Jibunoh for his invaluable contributions to the Company over the years.