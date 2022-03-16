United Capital Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Leke Ogunlewe and the resignation of Mr. Adim Jibunoh from the Board of the company.
This was disclosed through a notice filed with the Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Leo Okafor.
Mr. Leke Ogunlewe was appointed as Non-Executive Director, following the resignation of Mr. Adim Jibunoh from the position after serving the Board of the company for 9 years, since 2013.
About Mr. Leke Ogunlewe
- Mr. Leke Ogunlewe has over 37 years’ experience in the financial services industry spanning across Financial Advisory Services, Capital Markets, Project Finance, Energy Banking, Retail/Commercial Banking, amongst others.
- He is a pioneer in the Banking sector for advisory on Mergers and Acquisitions as well as financing of crude oil exports for international oil traders.
- Prior to his appointment as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, Mr. Ogunlewe worked at Standard Chartered Bank Group where he retired in 2020 as Head of Global Banking/Corporate and Institutional Banking, Nigeria, with oversight of West Africa.
- He was also previously the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director/Head, Corporate Finance, West Africa at Standard Chartered Capital and Advisory Nigeria Limited.
- Mr. Ogunlewe is an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration and the University of Ibadan where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics.
About Mr. Adim Jibunoh
Mr. Jibunoh joined the Board in 2013 and was a member of the Finance, Investment and Risk Management; and the Audit and Governance Committees of the Board. The Board thanks Mr. Jibunoh for his invaluable contributions to the Company over the years.
Leave a Reply