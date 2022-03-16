At the end of yesterday’s trading session, Seplat Energy Plc’s share price depreciated by 3.03% to close at N960 per share, taking the market capitalization to N564.91 billion.

The petroleum energy company recorded a decline in share prices which can be attributed to investors’ negative sentiment which triggered sell-offs dragging the company’s value down by 303 basis points.

Hence, sell-pressures in the shares of the company resulted in a loss of N17.65 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on Nigeria’s stock exchange.

The shares of the quoted company decreased from N990.00 per share at the start of the trading day to N960.00 per share, the lowest price traded at the close of the market, to represent a decline of 3.03% which in monetary terms is N0.30.

Stock performance summary

The profit-taking witnessed in the shares of Seplat Energy Plc negatively influenced the company’s market capitalization from N582.56 billion to N564.91 billion at the end of the day’s trading activities, taking the loss to N17.65 billion.

The shares of the company have gained 47.69% from year-to-date, starting the year at N650.00 and currently traded at N960.00. The company’s shares are currently trading 7.16% lower than its 52-week high at N1,034.00. However, the shares of the company have returned about 76.15% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N545.00 per share.

During the day’s trading hours, 552,626 ordinary shares of Seplat Energy Plc worth about N531.29 million, were exchanged in 51 executed deals.

What you should know

At the end of the day’s trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated by 0.19% from the previous trading day, to close at 47,340.86 index points and N25.51 trillion respectively.