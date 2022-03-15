The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 19 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,340.86 points, to reflect a decline of 0.19% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.82%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization decreased by N47.33 billion.

At the close of market on Tuesday 15th March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.51 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as VERITASKAP led 15 gainers, and 22 Losers topped by CORNERST at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,624.42 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

VERITASKAP up +4.76% to close at N0.22

CHAMS up +4.55% to close at N0.23

ETERNA up +4.17% to close at N5.25

UNILEVER up +3.85% to close at N13.50

ROYALEX up +3.67% to close at N1.13

NGX Top ASI losers

CORNERST down – 8.82% to close at N0.62

MULTIVERSE down – 8.33% to close at N0.22

SCOA down – 7.69% to close at N2.40

PRESTIGE down – 6.12% to close at N0.46

FTNCOCOA down – 5.71% to close at N0.33

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

UBA – 23,412,240

ACCESS – 10,434,434

FBNH – 10,167,463

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

SEPLAT – N531,289,256.30

ZENITH – N259,636,200.60

NB – N223,533,772.75

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 15 gainers were surpassed by 22 losers.