Custodian Investment Plc has announced a final dividend payment of N0.40 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share for the financial year ended December 2021.

This takes the total dividend to N0.50 kobo, made up of the interim dividend of N0.10 per share which was paid on the 1st of September 2021, and a final dividend of N0.40 per ordinary share, subject to withholding tax and approval of shareholders.

According to the disclosure filed with The Exchange (NGX), shareholders are to ensure their names are registered in the Register of Members by the qualification date of March 25, 2022.

On Friday, April 8, 2022, the dividend which amounts to N2.35 billion will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, March 25th 2022, and those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Meristem Registrars and Probate Services Ltd and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

Custodian Investment Plc has 5,881,864,195 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N42.35 billion at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares opened trading on the 14th of March, 2022 at N7.20 per share and closed at N7.20 per share.

What you should know

Custodian Investment Plc had released its Audited 2021 financial results earlier, for the period ended 31 December 2021, reporting a profit of N10.05 billion, representing 21% decline year on year. Revenue of N11.60 billion was reported in the full-year period compared to N10.19 billion in the same period of 2020.

Earnings per share was recorded as N1.83kobo against N1.96kobo recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have declined by 8.86% from N7.90 at the beginning of the year to N7.20 as at the time of writing this report.