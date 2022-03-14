The Russian invasion of Ukraine has taken a new turn as reports emerged that the Russian government has asked the Chinese government for military support to continue its invasion.

This was disclosed in a report by Financial Times which cited interviews with U.S Government officials on Sunday.

This also comes as the scale of the invasion takes a toll on Russia, as it lost military equipment in a war that has entered its 3rd week.

What the report is saying

The report stated that U.S government officials warned that Russia has asked China for military ​equipment to ​support its invasion of Ukraine, warning that China may undermine Western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country, and declining to give details of what Russia had requested.

A U.S government source said, “the US was preparing to warn its allies, amid some indications that China may be preparing to help Russia.” Another source urged that, “Russia was running out of some kinds of weaponry as the war in Ukraine extends into its third week.”

The White House did not comment, meanwhile, the report also stated that Liu Pengyu, the Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington, said he was unaware of any suggestions that China might be willing to help Russia, as “China is deeply concerned and grieved on the Ukraine situation”.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported that The European Union and the United States announced a fourth wave of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement by the President of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, she said those who sustain President Vladimir Putin’s war machine should no longer be able to enjoy their lavish lifestyle while bombs fall on innocent people in Ukraine.

In a fact sheet by the White House, President Joe Biden will sign an executive order (E.O) that will end the exportation of luxury items to any person located in the Russian Federation.

The sheet noted that Russian elites should no longer be able to reap the gains of this system and squander the resources of the Russian people.