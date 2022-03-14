The NGX closed on a flat note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 2 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,428.67 points, to reflect a decline of 0.02% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 11.03%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N4.75 billion.

At the close of market on Monday 14th March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.56 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as RTBRISCOE led 19 gainers, and 22 Losers topped by CWG at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,712.23 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

RTBRISCOE up +9.59% to close at N0.80

ETI up +7.27% to close at N11.80

PRESTIGE up +6.52% to close at N0.49

NIGERINS up +4.55% to close at N0.23

MBENEFIT up +3.85% to close at N0.27

NGX Top ASI losers

CWG down – 10.00% to close at N0.99

ETERNA down – 10.00% to close at N5.04

ROYALEX down – 9.92% to close at N1.09

VERITASKAP down – 8.70% to close at N0.21

SCOA down – 8.13% to close at N2.60

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FCMB – 1,024,056,551

FIDELITY – 38,138,012

ZENITH – 28,462,276

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

FCMB – N3,839,067,183.92

MTNN – N1,195,300,746.40

ZENITH – N768,123,723.40

Market sentiments trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 19 gainers were surpassed by 22 losers.