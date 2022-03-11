The United States Government has announced an additional donation of $53 million as humanitarian assistance to support innocent civilians affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This was revealed by Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday during her trip to Warsaw, Poland. The funds will be provided through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

In a statement by the White House, the $53 million is in addition to the nearly $54 million earlier announced aimed at providing critically needed health supplies, food assistance, high thermal blankets, and other reliefs.

What the US is saying about the grant

In the statement, the White House noted that the U.S is the largest donor of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. The U.S also reaffirmed that it will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and will continue to work to meet immediate needs and save lives.

“The United States is the largest provider of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and has provided $159 million in overall humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since October 2020, including nearly $107 million in the past two weeks in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

“This includes food, safe drinking water, shelter, emergency health care, and winterization services to communities affected by ongoing fighting. To date, two million people have been forced to flee Ukraine due to the conflict, and an estimated one million are displaced inside Ukraine. At least 12 million people are in need of humanitarian aid across Ukraine.” The White House said.

In a statement by USAID, the additional support is meant for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians affected by the invasion.

“This additional assistance includes support to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to provide lifesaving emergency food assistance, including high-energy biscuits, to meet immediate needs. This assistance is for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians affected by the invasion, including people who are displaced from their homes and who are crossing the border out of Ukraine. In addition, it will support WFP’s logistics operations to move assistance into Ukraine, including to people in Kyiv.”

“USAID’s Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) based in the region is leading the U.S. humanitarian response to the crisis in Ukraine. In addition, USAID’s development programming has ramped up in the wake of the crisis to respond to cyber attacks, disinformation, threats to the energy sector, essential health needs, and to support the continued functioning of local and national government entities,” the statement reads.

