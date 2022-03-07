The UK government has announced a donation of an additional $100 million to Ukraine to help aid its indomitable people through the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s Invasion.

This was made known on the government’s official website on Monday. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister will meet with other leaders today to mobilise more support for Ukraine.

The Prime minister, who is set to commence one week of focused engagement, will be meeting with the prime ministers of Canada and the Netherlands in London following which they will head to the RAF base to meet members of the UK armed forces.

What the prime minister said

The grant, which will be provided through the World Bank, is aimed at supporting public sector salaries, allowing critical state functions to keep operating and will also support social safety nets and pensions for the Ukrainian people.

The Prime Minister said, “In the time since Russia’s illegal and brutal assault we have seen the world stand up tall in solidarity with the indomitable people of Ukraine.

“UK aid is already reaching those who need it most, delivering essential supplies and medical support.

“While only Putin can fully end the suffering in Ukraine, today’s new funding will continue to help those facing the deteriorating humanitarian situation.”

What you should know

The UK government had already donated £120 million of humanitarian aid which includes £25 million of match funding to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal.

Other help provided by the UK governments includes; training 22,000 soldiers, supplying 2,000 anti-tank missiles, providing £100 million for economic reform and energy independence.

In order to further support Ukraine, the UK government offered to guarantee up to $500 million of Multilateral Development Bank financing.

The $100 million announced by the UK government is to be provided through a world bank Multi-Donor Trust Fund established to help support the Ukrainian government.

The UK Government appeals to other donors to also fix resources in the Trust Fund in order to ensure efficient and rapid support to the government of Ukraine and its people.

The three prime ministers meeting today will hold a joint press conference at the Downing Street Briefing Room in London.