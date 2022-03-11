Technology giants, Microsoft and Intel joined the US government as it commits to supporting women leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in Nigeria.

The tech companies alongside others, during a six weeks mentorship project for emerging female leaders in STEM fields by the TechWomen Alumni Association of Nigeria supported by the US government, mentored 10 mentees aged 18-30 who were paired with leading technology and STEM-related companies in Lagos.

The mentorship programme was an avenue for the participants to connect and network whilst also grabbing opportunities needed to advance their careers and dreams in tech fields.

What they are saying

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the project in Lagos, U.S. Consul General, Claire Pierangelo congratulated the young female STEM professionals on completing the mentorship program whilst also highlighting the importance of expanding young women’s networks in STEM fields, encouraging them to pursue tech careers and ensuring the sustainability of the mentor-mentee model in Nigeria.

She said, “I am happy to see that our TechWomen Nigeria alumni have taken steps to replicate their exchange experience by providing mentoring opportunities for young women in STEM in their local communities.”

“The U.S. government is committed to advancing the rights and participation of women and girls in the STEM fields, by enabling them to reach their full potential in the tech industry. The TechWomen and TechGirls programs are perfect examples of this commitment.”

Rita Amuchienwa, Country Account Executive for West Africa at Intel Corporation who served as a mentor during the project described the benefits of the mentor-mentee model initiated by the TechWomen Nigeria Alumni Association as a means to build confidence, enhance skills, and set achievable career goals.

What you should know

TechWomen is an initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs to strengthen participants’ professional capacity as well as increase mutual understanding between key professionals and expand young women’s interest in STEM careers by exposing them to female role models.

Since the program’s inception in 2013, 45 Nigerian women in STEM have participated in a unique five-week mentorship program to increase their specialized proficiencies, connect with valuable mentors and build a professional network of like-minded women.