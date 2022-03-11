The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 16 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,437.48 points, to reflect a growth of 0.16% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 11.05%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N39.61 billion.

At the close of market on Friday 11th March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.57 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed flat as NIGERINS led 20 gainers, and 20 losers topped by ROYALEX at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,721.04 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

NIGERINS up +10.00% to close at N0.22

RTBRISCOE up +8.96% to close at N0.73

UPDC up +7.61% to close at N0.99

UACN up +5.97% to close at N10.65

CORNERST up +5.71% to close at N0.74

NGX Top ASI losers

ROYALEX down – 9.70% to close at N1.21

ELLAHLAKES down – 9.57% to close at N3.12

PHARMDEKO down – 8.00% to close at N1.84

LINKASS down – 7.14% to close at N0.52

UNILEVER down – 5.71% to close at N13.20

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FCMB – 932,889,307

ZENITH – 29,947,252

ACCESS – 22,509,426

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

FCMB – N3,491,439,108.63

ZENITH – N805,646,098.40

MTNN – N658,148,818.70

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in flat as 20 gainers equalled 20 losers.