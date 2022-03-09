Quidax, a cryptocurrency exchange founded by Africans, has announced its listing on CoinMarketCap, one of the world’s leading sources of cryptocurrency-related market data, becoming the first fully African owned crypto exchange to be listed on CoinMarketCap.

Quidax is a cryptocurrency exchange was founded by Buchi Okoro in 2018. The firm touts to be one of the world’s simplest digital assets exchanges that enable users on-ramp and off-ramp from digital assets in a seamless way.

In an email to its customers, Quidax explained that the listing on CoinMarketCap is a great way for everyone to get reliable information on its offerings and also highlight the importance of Africa to the crypto ecosystem.

What you should know

Quidax listing on CoinMarketCap shows that there is a great demand for cryptocurrencies on the African continent, and the need for transparent market information becomes essential in other to scale mass adoption.

Users can now see market information relating to Quidax, such as transaction volumes, spot prices for various cryptocurrency products the exchange offers, amongst others.

Since the launch of the platform in 2018, it touts to have achieved significant milestones including over $3.2 billion in transactions in less than 3 years of operation.

The platform is also taking more initiative to increase its brand presence as in January. It announced a brand refresh along with the launch of what it touts to be a simpler and easier to use crypto app available on both the play store and app store.

Last month, the firm announced that it would be partnering with AltSchool Africa. The partnership is expected to cover sponsoring 100 students this year to learn tech skills including software engineering and product management. As well as a paid internship with Quidax for the best graduates.

QDX, the native token of the platform is currently trading $0.01148, up 3.51% as of the time of this writing.