Air Peace Airline, Arik Air, Ibom Air and others airlines are expected to delay or cancel some of their flights from today, as Jet A1, popularly known as aviation fuel skyrockets, hitting N599/litre.

This was confirmed from a tweet issued by Air Peace and information from some sources in the industry.

According to Air Peace, the development will affect its operations, as it is likely going to experience flight disruptions today.

What the airlines are saying about fuel scarcity

Air Peace stated that along with other airlines, it has been facing jet fuel scarcity for a while.

It tweeted, “We have pushed so far to minimize the effect of the situation on our esteemed passengers’ travel plans till date. But unfortunately, the fuel scarcity is starting to seriously impact our operations as we are likely going to experience flight disruption today and in the coming days until the situation abates.

“We appeal for the utmost understanding of the flying public and regret the possible inconvenience, while we work tirelessly to minimise the impact of the situation.”

Ibom Air, one of the airlines affected by this situation issued an explanation and an apology.

It stated, “We have encountered a situation today where aviation fuel is scarce and therefore unavailable at almost all our flight destinations. This has significantly impacted our flight schedule today and may do the same tomorrow.

“We sincerely apologize to all our passengers affected by the current situation. At this time, we have no indication when the issue will be resolved, however, we are working with our fellow airlines and fuel suppliers to find a solution.

“Our passengers and the public should please be informed. We will give an update once we have further information.”

What you should know

The cost of Jet A1 (Aviation fuel) has hit an all-time high in various airports around the country as domestic airline operators are groaning over its price and most times availability.

Findings revealed that the price of Jet fuel in Lagos per litre is N579 while in Abuja and Port Harcourt the product sells at N599. In Kano, however, the product goes for N607.

It’s also important to note that Jet A1 accounts for at least 40% of airlines’ operational cost and these recent increases may affect the bottom line and be laid at the feet of the final consumer, the passenger.