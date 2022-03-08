Rocket Health, a Ugandan startup using technology to transform the delivery of medical care has secured a fresh $5 million Series A round, bringing the total secured fund to $6.2 million.

Led by Creadev; an evergreen investment firm backed by Mulliez family, the funding round also saw the participation of early-stage African investors such as Grenfell Holdings and LoftyInc Capital Management.

The healthcare startup has also partnered with Ada, a Berlin-based end-user and self-assessment platform to integrate artificial intelligence into its teleconsultations as well as to scale its integrated digital health solution to more regions across East Africa over the next two years, further extending to West Africa and others in coming years.

What they are saying

Davis Musinguzi, CEO and co-Founder, Rocket Science said it plans to make healthcare easily accessible across Africa, a region where there is a large disease burden in the world with a low patient-to-doctor ratio.

He said, “I think tech is what helps us cover that gap, create more efficiencies, and broaden our reach beyond. There’s no way we’re going to build enough hospitals to be able to reach everybody with the health care that they need. I think telemedicine really helps breach the gap of availability.”

“A lot of healthcare facilities and professionals are still centralized within the urban areas or the capital cities. So very many people across the country don’t get the benefits of these highly skilled individuals. And I think technology complemented with existing infrastructure is how we can bridge that gap.”

Creadev Africa said, “We are delighted to partner with Rocket Health on its mission to make Healthcare accessible to many people in Sub-Saharan Africa. We have been highly impressed by the creativity, tenacity and vibrant culture of the Rocket Health team, who hold an ambitious vision for the future of African primary care. The opportunities are countless, from data analytics to innovative distribution channels.”