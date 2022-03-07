United Bank for Africa Plc has announced a final dividend payment of N0.80 kobo for every 50 kobo ordinary share for the financial year ended December 2021.

This takes the total dividend to N1.00 kobo, made up of the interim dividend of N0.20 per share which was paid in September 2021, and a final dividend of N0.80 per ordinary share, to be paid from the retained earnings account as at 31st December 2021.

The final dividend will be subject to appropriate withholding tax, with a qualification date of Friday, March 18th, 2022.

According to the disclosure filed with the Exchange (NGX), shareholders are to ensure their names are registered in the Register of Members by the qualification date of Friday, March 18th, 2022.

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, the dividend which amounts to N27.36 billion will be disbursed electronically to ordinary shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at March 18th 2022, and those who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s registrar is Africa Prudential Plc and the e-dividend mandate form can be downloaded or filled online on the registrar’s website.

United Bank for Africa Plc has 34,199,421,368 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N282.15 billion at the time of filing this report. The company’s shares last closed at N8.25 per share.

What you should know

United Bank for Africa Plc had released its Audited Full Year 2021 financial results earlier, for the period ended 31 December 2021, reporting a profit of N118.68 billion, representing 8.72% increase year on year. interest income grew by 10.84% from N427.86 billion to N474.26 billion in the current period.

Earnings per share was recorded as N3.39 kobo against N3.10 kobo recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.

Year-to-date performance shows that the share price of the company has appreciated by 2.48%.