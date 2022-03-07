Over the past 12 months, iconic developments such as Cuddle by Cadwell in Ikoyi have come onto the market in a trend towards a rise in quality developments in the market. On this note, we highlight the top architects, by number of projects, behind some of your favourite developments on Estate Intel.

1. Consultants Collaborative Partnership

Consultants Collaborative Partnership architects are located in Lagos Island and have a large portfolio of developments across different sectors and in different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 31 projects by this firm. Some of the developments in Lagos include: Cuddle by Cadwell in Ikoyi , The Phoenix in Ikeja and The Gentry in Ikoyi

Cuddle by Cadwell in Ikoyi

2. ECAD Architects

Ecad Architects is an architectural firm located in Ikoyi with a large portfolio of developments across different sectors and in different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 15 projects by this firm which include; 27 Glover Office Tower in Ikoyi, Heritage Place in Ikoyi and Seattle Residences in Victoria Island.

Seattle Residences in Victoria Island

3. Delano Architects

Delano Architects is an architectural firm located in Lagos with a large portfolio of developments across different sectors, especially healthcare developments in different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 15 projects by this firm which include; Casino Heights Estate in Yaba , Everty One Towers in Oniru and Evercare Hospital in Lekki.

Evercare Hospital in Lekki Phase 1

4. ACCL

ACCL is an architectural firm located in Victoria Island with a large portfolio of developments across different sectors and in different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 11 projects by this firm which include; Famfa Oil Tower in Ikoyi, Nestoil Tower and Aerobell Towers in Victoria Island.

Famfa Oil Tower in Ikoyi

5. Baron Architecture

Baron Architecture is an architectural firm located in Yaba with a large portfolio of developments across different sectors and in different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 11 projects by this firm which include; St Andrews Court II in Banana Island, StratonGate Cove II and StratonGate Cove I in Ikoyi

StratonGate Cove I

6. Amarch Consultants

Amarch Consultants is an architectural firm located in Lagos with a large portfolio of developments across different sectors and in different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 9 projects by this firm which include; Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Victoria Island, Ujat Tower in Wuse, and Ulesh Ikoyi in Ikoyi.

Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Victoria Island

7. Design Group Nigeria Limited

Design Group Nigeria Limited is an architectural firm located in Onikan Lagos with a large portfolio of developments across different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 8 projects by this firm which include; No 4 Bourdillon in Ikoyi, Abuja International Convention Center (AICC) in Garki I, and Heirs Insurance Headquarters in Victoria Island.

No 4 Bourdillon in Ikoyi

8. James Cubbitt

James Cubbitt is an architectural firm located in Lagos with a large portfolio of developments across different sectors and in different states in Nigeria. Estate Intel is currently tracking 8 projects by this firm which include;The Rubicon in Ikoyi, Pension Managers HQ and Citibank HQ in Victoria Island.

Dangote HQ in Ikoyi

9. Interstate Architect

Interstate Architect is an architectural firm located in Nigeria with a diverse portfolio cutting across different sectors of real estate. Estate Intel is currently tracking 8 projects by this firm which include; Civic Tower, Leadway Tower, and Lagos-American Specialist Hospital all in Victoria Island.

Civic Tower in Victoria Island

10. Idlewoods Limited

Idlewood Limited is an architectural firm located in Nigeria with a portfolio of residential and commercial real estate. Estate Intel is currently tracking 8 projects by this firm which include; M120 Apartments in Lekki Phase 1, The Altona in Ikoyi, and 184 Awolowo Road in Ikoyi.

The Altona in Ikoyi