After Russian troops bombed and seized Europe’s largest nuclear power station on Friday, oil prices rose in a volatile session on growing fears that global supplies will be disrupted.

Crude futures crossed the $115 mark on Wednesday, while Brent surpassed $118 on Thursday. Crude benchmark Brent surpassed $100 for the first time since 2014 last week, reaching $119.84 on Thursday.

This week, oil prices hit their highest levels in a decade, with WTI up 21% and Brent up 16% this week.

Outlook

A fire that engulfed the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine, following an attack and capture by Russian forces caused Friday’s trading to be volatile.

Initial reports of the mishap sent shivers through global markets, prompting traders to liquidate stocks and euro-denominated assets and load their portfolios with bonds, gold, and crude oil. As it became apparent that catastrophe had been averted, some gains were unwound.

However, the overall market tone remains positive despite concerns about Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict disrupting shipments from Russia, the world’s biggest crude and oil product exporter.

Although the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies do not specifically target Russia’s daily exports of 4-5 million barrels, they have severely limited the ability of the country to sell its crude, as customers are reluctant to become entangled.

Wall Street’s traders and banks can keep buying and selling Russian oil and gas despite a raft of sanctions targeting Russia and its biggest lenders, the U.S. Treasury Department clarified Friday.

As world leaders rally against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, traders and banks are worried about running afoul of U.S. trade laws.

Nevertheless, Treasury emphasized in a post that U.S. sanctions against Russia’s biggest banks – including VTB Bank – do not apply to energy transactions until June 24. Also exempt from the penalties are companies that move Russian energy commodities to the U.S., according to the department.

Generally, energy-related activities – such as purchasing, selling, or transporting Russian oil, gas, or other energy-related products – are permitted, Treasury said on its website. “Sanctions on the Russian Federation’s energy sector are not comprehensive.”