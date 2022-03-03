The United States of America has called on the African communities to demonstrate unity and speak with one voice against Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Molly Phee, the U.S Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs made the call on Thursday while speaking to African journalists at a digital press briefing attended by Nairametrics.

The briefing which was held virtually was aimed at discussing the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine in the context of its impact on African nations.

What Molly Phee is saying

In her opening remark, Molly Phee noted that the reason she sought to talk to African journalists was because African voices matter in the international community and in the global conversation. She stressed the need for the international community to speak with one voice against the Russian-Ukraine crisis.

“We believe that it is critical at this moment and time, that the entire international community demonstrates unity and speaks with one voice against this aggression and in support of timeless principles. This includes sovereignty, territorial integrity, peaceful resolution of disputes and protection of civilians.

“Yesterday the UN general assembly voted for a resolution that condemned this aggression and that vote was higher than almost any vote count we have seen in response to international events.

She said African votes were very important in order to send a message that the aggression in Ukraine or anywhere else in the world is unacceptable.

Speaking further she said “We, the United States are sensitive to the legacy of the Cold War, particularly in Africa. The position and policy of the Biden administration has been to encourage more, not fewer choices for Africans.”

She said Putin’s unprovoked aggression is an assault on world order. She urged Africans to join the US in choosing the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, peaceful resolution of disputes and protection of civilians.

Speaking on the economic impact of the crisis on African nations, she said, “We recognise that the early days of this conflict are already having an impact on African economies as they are in the United States and elsewhere in the world.

“We see the rise of fuel prices, commodity prices and we know that this disruption is doubling hard given the earlier impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are already engaged in efforts to promote stable energy and commodity prices, we are working on supply chain.

“You saw this week that President Biden joined other international leaders in releasing strategic oil reserves in efforts to manage fuel prices.

“I also know that there has been genuine concern and alarm about the treatments of Africans who have been studying in Ukraine. I want you to know that we are proud of Ukraine. The foreign minister has made clear that all individuals caught up in the chaos of this war must receive equal treatment. The government of Ukraine has established emergency hotlines for African students.”

She said the U.S has also spoken to neighbouring countries about the need for visa-free entry to help people caught up in the crisis.

She also said, “We are working with our partners in the UN who are providing assistance to underscore the need that every individual deserves assistance and should receive assistance without regard to race, religion or nationality.”