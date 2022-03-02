The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 19 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,482.73 points, to reflect a growth of 0.19% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 11.16%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N47.53 billion.

At the close of market on Tuesday 1st March 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.59 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as SEPLAT led 15 gainers, and 34 Losers topped by CUTIX at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,766.29 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

SEPLAT up +9.99% to close at N945.80

ROYALEX up +9.49% to close at N1.50

COURTVILLE up +9.09% to close at N0.60

VERITAS up +4.55% to close at N0.23

FCMB up +3.23% to close at N3.20

NGX Top ASI losers

CUTIX down – 10.00% to close at N2.43

LEARNAFRI down – 9.96% to close at N2.35

GSPECPLC down – 9.79% to close at N3.78

CAVERTON down – 9.68% to close at N1.40

RTBRISCOE down – 9.41% to close at N0.77

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FCMB – 57,581,857

TRANSCORP – 45,181,414

ZENITH – 23,084,510

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N4,557,400,779.60

ZENITH – N624,749,743.70

PRESCO – N427,337,398.25

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 15 gainers were surpassed by 34 losers.