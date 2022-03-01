The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has warned that it will not lift products for retailers selling fuel above official depot price of N148.77.

The Union’s Secretary-General, Mr Afolabi Olawale stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

This comes after the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), which has been having a face-off with NUPENG over the illegal increase in the pump price of petrol.

What NUPENG is saying

NUPENG Secretary-General, Mr Afolabi Olawale stated, “One of the lines of action we are going to take is any depot that is not selling at the official rate, our members will not carry their products.“

This comes after a 24-hour ultimatum issued by the Union to marketers to revert to the official rate of N148.77 with effect from 27th of February.

“Depot owners are not the ones directly importing the products and are taking products from NNPC.

“Nobody has given official statements that PMS is no longer under subsidy regime and in that wise, the general public cannot be buying products at N250, N220, N180, from the depot.

“We are asking all these depot owners to stop exploiting the general public and sell at official rate,“ he said.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported that IPMAN had said that the increase in pump price of petrol by many filling stations is due to the hike in the ex-depot price of the product by the private depot owners.