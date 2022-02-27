Meta has announced the ban of Russian state media from running ads or monetizing content on its platforms. This is according to a tweet by the Head of Meta’s Security, Nathaniel Gleicher.

According to the tweet, “We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world. We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media.”

“These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend. We are closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and will keep sharing steps we’re taking to protect people on our platform.”

The ban was made following the announcement by the Roskomnadzor (Russia’s federal executive agency responsible for monitoring, controlling and censoring its mass media.) on Friday that it will begin to “partially restrict” access to Facebook in Russia.

Recall that Nairametrics had reported that Meta imposed some restrictions on information about Russia’s Ukraine invasion. In response to those restrictions, the Roskomnadzor sent a letter to the administration of Meta Platforms, Inc. to remove the restrictions imposed by the social network Facebook on Russian media stating that it “violates the key principles of free dissemination of information and unhindered access to it for Russian users.”

Meta restricted the official Facebook accounts of four Russian media outlets: the Zvezda TV channel, the RIA Novosti news agency, the Lenta.ru and Gazeta.Ru Internet sites, and according to the Roskomnadzor their demands to Meta Platforms to remove the restrictions and explain their reason were ignored.

In a Twitter post by Nick Clegg Vice President of Global Affairs at Meta he stated “Yesterday, Russian authorities ordered us to stop the independent fact-checking and labelling of content posted on Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organizations. We refused.”

“As a result, they have announced they will be restricting the use of our services. Ordinary Russians are using our apps to express themselves and organize for action. We want them to continue to make their voices heard, share what’s happening, and organize through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.”