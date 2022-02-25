At the end of yesterday’s trading session, Seplat Plc’s share price appreciated by 7.49% to close at N859.90 per share, taking the market capitalization from N470.76 billion to N506.00 billion.

The petroleum company recorded gains in share prices which can be attributed to investors’ positive sentiment which was triggered by the jump in global oil prices following the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Hence, buy-interests in the shares of the company supported a gain of N35.25 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on Nigeria’s stock exchange.

The shares of the quoted petroleum marketing company increased from N800.00 per share at the start of the trading day to N859.90 per share, the highest price traded at the close of the market, to represent a gain of 7.49% which in monetary terms is N59.90.

Stock performance summary

The rally witnessed in the shares of Seplat Plc positively influenced the company’s market capitalization from N470.76 billion to N506.00 billion at the end of the day’s trading activities, taking the gains to N35.25 billion.

The shares of the company have gained 32.29% from year-to-date, starting the year at N650.00 and currently traded at N859.90. The company’s shares are currently 7.34% below its 52-week high of N928.00 per share. However, the shares of the company have returned about 62.24% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N530.00 per share.

During the day’s trading hours, 412,023 ordinary shares of Seplat Plc worth about N336.56 million, were exchanged in 58 executed deals.

What you should know

At the end of the day’s trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization appreciated by 0.14% from the previous trading day, to close at 47,272.04 index points and N25.48 trillion respectively.