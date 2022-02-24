The world today woke up to the news of Russian invasion of Ukraine as Vladimir Putin declared the beginning of a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin said, “Modern Russia, even after the collapse of the USSR and the loss of a significant part of its capacity, is one of the most powerful nuclear powers in the world and possesses certain advantages in some of the newest types of weaponry. In this regard, he said no one should have any doubts that a direct attack on our country (Russia) will lead to defeat and horrible consequences for any potential aggressor.”

Concerned by this, world leaders have condemned the action of Russia, referring to the attack as unprovoked and unjustified.

Joe Biden, President of the United State said the world would hold Russia accountable for its attack. He said, “The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,”

He added, “Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.

“We will also coordinate with our NATO allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.”

Also reacting to the attack, British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said, “I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively.

“Our mission is clear – diplomatically, politically, economically – and eventually, militarily – this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.”

French President, Emmanuel Macron on Thursday warned Moscow of an uncompromising response to its attack on its neighbour.

In his address to the nation, the French president said, “We will respond without weakness to this act of war, with calm, determination and unity. We have tried everything to avoid this war but it is here and we are ready,”

“We will show no weakness. We will take all measures necessary to defend the sovereignty and stability of our European allies.”

In a joint press statement, President Charles Michel of the European Council and President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission also condemned the action of Russia.

The statement read, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s unprecedented military aggression against Ukraine. By its unprovoked and unjustified military actions, Russia is grossly violating international law and undermining European and global security and stability. We deplore the loss of life and the human suffering.

“We call on Russia to immediately cease the hostilities, withdraw its military from Ukraine and fully respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. Such use of force and coercion has no place in the 21st century. The EU stands firmly by Ukraine and its people as they face this unparalleled crisis.”

Noting that a meeting would be immediately held to impose severe consequences on Russia for its actions, it added that the EU will continue to provide strong political, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its people.

It stated, “The EU leaders will meet later today. President Michel of the European Council has urgently convened an extraordinary meeting of the European Council to discuss the crisis and further restrictive measures. These will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its actions. President von der Leyen and High Representative Borrell will outline a further sanctions package being finalised by the European Commission and the EEAS in close coordination with partners. The Council will adopt them swiftly.