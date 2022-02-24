The Lagos State Government has charged real estate developers to ensure that all necessary documents needed for the processing of their Planning Permits are perfected before approaching the agency for approval.

This is as the government has emphasized on its 10-day time frame as a form of incentive to encourage property developers to come obtain planning permits.

This was disclosed by the General Manager of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Tpl. Kehinde Osinaike, during a courtesy visit by members of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) to his office at Ikeja.

Osinaike emphasised on the need to obtain Land Information on every property requiring a planning permit before submission of applications to LASPPPA in order to make the 10-Day pledge of processing Planning Permit realistic.

What the General Manager of LASPPA is saying

Osinaike advised the developers to ensure that Certified Engineers and other relevant professionals are always available at construction sites to guide artisans appropriately against shoddy jobs.

The LASPPA boss said, “We should desist from cutting corners and ensure the right professionals, as well as materials, are used in all construction projects.

“We have this 10-Day time-frame as a form of incentive to encourage applicants to come forward to obtain planning permits. However, we can only fulfil this pledge if all documents needed for processing the Physical Planning Permit are submitted from the onset of application, and applicants have performed their civic responsibility of tax payment.’’

He also advised developers to obtain Planning Information from the Lands Bureau to ascertain the status of the property being purchased, adding that this will enable the developer to know if the land is under government acquisition or dedicated to other purposes of overriding public interest.

Speaking during the occasion, the Chairman of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Mr. Bamidele Onalaja, commended the current administration for its giant strides and dedication to a safe physical development in the State, noting that this is why Lagos occupies an enviable position in the built sector, as every developer wishes to do business in the State.

What you should know

Recall that in August 2021, LASPPPA promised a further reduction in the turnaround time of processing Physical Planning Permits to 10 working days from its present 12 to 13 working days in order to make the collection of Physical Planning Permits less cumbersome, less time-consuming and seamless in Lagos State.

Also, in a related development, the state government had in December 2021, in a demand notice, urged holders of expired Provisional Planning Permits to submit their applications for Final Planning Permits as quickly as possible before they commence enforcement actions after one month.