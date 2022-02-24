SystemSpecs, a financial technology company, has appointed Dr. Ernest Ndukwe as its new Chairman.

Ndukwe, a former Chairman of MTN and former executive vice-chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, takes over from Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Dr. Christopher Kolade who retired after 15 years of leading the company.

According to a press statement seen by Nairametrics, the development rides on the back of its 30th anniversary which saw the company expand its operations through the establishment of two subsidiaries – SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL) and Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL).

What they are saying

John Obaro, Group Managing Director, SystemSpecs said the development is in line with the organisation’s vision of deepening its capacity to meet the technology needs of a broader market.

He said, “We are glad about how much we have been able to contribute to the transformation of the financial and human capital technology ecosystems in Africa, especially with Remita, our integrated payment and collections solution; HumanManager, our comprehensive payroll and HR management solution; and Paylink, our ecommerce platform.

“In these thirty years, we have created solutions that have impacted lives and put Nigeria on the global technology map. We have raised a new generation of Nigerian software talents and empowered private and public sector organisations of all sizes to effectively manage their people, finances, payments and collections.”

What you should know

Henceforth, the firm will now operate as three distinct entities: a holding company, SystemSpecs Holdings Limited and two subsidiaries – Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL) which focuses on payment and affiliated services and SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL) which focuses on a wide array of technology solutions and services.

Demola Igbalajobi was appointed as the Managing Director of SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited while ‘Deremi Atanda was appointed as the Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited.