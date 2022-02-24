No less than five people were killed as some armed robbers attacked four commercial banks in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government of Edo State on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

This was confirmed by some eyewitnesses who spoke with Nairametrics over the telephone, as they described the event as a coordinated attack.

According to them, some policemen were among the casualties of the unfortunate incident.

What eyewitnesses said about the robbery

An eyewitness who preferred anonymity alleged that the armed robbers carted away unspecified huge sums of money from the affected banks.

He said, “The attacks were well-coordinated, as the suspected armed robbers wasted no time during their operation.

“It was done in a commando-style, and the armed robbers launched the attacks simultaneously. We have not heard or seen such attacks in this town before now.

“The banks that were affected are Zenith Bank, First Bank, Unity Bank and the United Bank for Africa.”

He added that the incident has created panic in the community, as some of the residents, who leave around the banks have abandoned their homes, squatting with friends and families.

The Edo State Police Command Public Relations Office, Kontongs Bello, confirmed the attacks, saying, “That’s true”, but did not provide further details.