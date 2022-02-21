Zenith Bank Plc share price continues to surpass GTCO’s, as investors’ rally in and take position in the banks’ shareholding ahead of its FY 2021 result disclosure, hence. taking the price to N26.95 per share, compared to GTCO’s share price of N26.45.

The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 20 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,233.91 points, to reflect a growth of 0.20% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.58%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization increased by N50.35 billion.

At the close of market on Monday, 21th February 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.46 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as RTBRISCOE led 31 gainers, and 17 losers topped by JULI at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,517.47 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

RTBRISCOE up +10.00% to close at N0.66

UCAP up +10.00% to close at N13.20

AFRIPRUD up +9.56% to close at N7.45

ACADEMY up +9.50% to close at N1.96

CHAMPION up +8.78% to close at N2.23

NGX Top ASI losers

JULI down – 9.76% to close at N0.74

MULTIVERSE down – 8.00% to close at N0.23

MBENEFIT down – 7.14% to close at N0.26

FLOURMILL down – 4.56% to close at N33.50

HONYFLOUR down – 4.23% to close at N3.85

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

TRANSCORP – 99,257,734

ZENITH – 46,325,168

UCAP – 31,575,454

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ZENITH – N1,248,319,827.10

MTNN – N454,496,165.50

UCAP – N416,795,992.80

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 31 gainers were surpassed by 17 losers.