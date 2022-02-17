Fidelity Bank Plc has appointed Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie as Executive Director, Chief Operations and Information Officer following the approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to a disclosure filed to the Nigerian Exchange, the appointment is in furtherance of the Bank’s strategic objectives.

The bank said it is confident that Stanley Amuchie will make significant contributions to the Bank’s growth and development and looks forward to working closely with him.

What you should know about Stanley Amuchie

Amuchie has over 23 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. He joined the board of Fidelity Bank Plc with impressive multi-functional work experience spanning banking, audit, risk management, corporate governance, quality control, operations and information technology, strategy, financial control, business and financial advisory, accounting, general management, business development and consulting.

In September 1995, he started his professional career serving at Arthur Andersen (now KPMG Professional Services) until February 2000, when he joined Zenith Bank Plc. At Zenith Bank, he enjoyed over 18 years which culminated in his appointment as Group Chief Financial Officer in July 2015 and Group Zonal Head in June 2018, a position he held until his exit in October 2018.

During his stay at Zenith Bank, Stanley served as a Non-Executive Director on the Boards of Zenith Trustees Limited, Zenith Bureau De Change Limited, Zenith Nominees Limited and was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zenith Securities Limited and was appointed as the Chief Technical Consultant at Mint Financial Technologies Limited between April 2019 and February 2021.

Amuchie holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (First Class Honours) in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Benin alongside a Master of Science Degree in Corporate Governance from Leeds Metropolitan University (now Leeds Beckett University) United Kingdom (UK) in 2014. He also attended several leadership and executive development programmes at world-class business schools including INSEAD France, Harvard Business School and Lagos Business School.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).