The British Met Police on Wednesday launched a probe into the charity foundation of Prince of Wales and heir apparent to British throne, Prince Charles over cash-for-honours scandal.

The investigation follows allegations that a Saudi billionaire who donated money to the Prince’s Foundation was offered help to secure knighthood and citizenship.

According to media reports, Scotland Yard who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, 16 February 2022, said there have been no arrests or interviews under caution.

What the Metropolitan Police is saying

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “The Metropolitan Police Service has launched an investigation into allegations of offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

“The decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter. This related to media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national.

“The Special Enquiry Team has conducted the assessment process which has included contacting those believed to hold relevant information.

“Officers liaised with The Prince’s Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices. The Foundation provided a number of relevant documents.

“These documents were reviewed alongside existing information. The assessment determined an investigation will commence.

“There have been no arrests or interviews under caution.”

The latest development is a marked change from the Met’s position three months ago, when the former police chief, Cressida Dick, said they had no plans to investigate the matter.

Clarence House has previously said Charles has “no knowledge” of the alleged honours and citizenship controversy as he was not aware of the alleged offer on the basis of donations.

The Spokesman for the British royal residence said, “No request to question the royal has been made. Royal insiders say it’s the charity, rather than Charles himself, under investigation.”

Michael Fawcett, the Chief Executive of the Foundation and one of the prince’s closest aides, had initially stepped down from his duties in October following newspaper revelations about his links to the Saudi businessman, Mahfouz Marei Mubarak Bin Mahfouz, who had donated large sums of money to restoration projects of particular interest to Charles.

Fawcett is alleged to have coordinated work to grant a royal honour and even UK citizenship for Mahfouz.

A spokesman for Clarence House said: “The Prince of Wales has no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donations to his charities. There is no request [from police for interview.

“If His Royal Highness was asked to help he would of course do so.”

Scotland Yard detectives are said to be looking into allegations relating to Michael Fawcett.

What you should know

Prince Charles’ Foundation helps jobless people get back into work and start small businesses.

Officers have already spoken with The Prince’s Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into their fundraising. That first probe, carried out by auditing firm Ernst & Young, found that Mr Fawcett was alleged to be involved in directing money from the donor’s foundation to another charity of which Charles was patron.

Charles is president of the foundation but not involved with its governance of day-to-day activities.