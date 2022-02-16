The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the nomination of Mrs Emily Chidinma Osuji as Executive Director of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Mrs Osuji was confirmed on Wednesday during plenary following the adoption of a report of the committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions.

Senator Sani Uba, Chairman of the committee told the house that Mrs Osuji’s nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari was in accordance with the provisions of Section 8 of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, 2006.

Senator Uba said the office of the Executive Director (Corporate Services) of the Corporation remains vacant. He said Mrs Osuji possessed the academic qualifications, technical knowledge and professional experience to be the Executive Director of the NDIC.

He noted that during investigation, the committee did not receive any petition against her nomination and that she was cleared by the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and possesses the Code of Conduct Acknowledgement slip.

Mrs Osuji was, thereafter, confirmed by the Senate.