The European Union has announced a pledge of €44 million for Nigeria’s Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), a youth empowerment partnership initiative between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

This was disclosed in a statement by the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager on Monday at an event for the scheme with Nigeria’s Trade Minister, Niyi Adebayo and the UNDP.

The pledge will enable 20,000 Nigerian youths to have skilled placed internships in Nigeria’s workspace.

What the EU is saying about the fund

Vestager disclosed that the project will enable young Nigerian graduates (20,000 each year) to have a one-year paid work placements in the private/public sector.

She added that she is happy to launch the €44million into the scheme with Nigeria’s Trade Ministry and the United Nations Development Programme.

Nigeria officially announced the launch of the scheme on the 31st of August 2021, as a youth empowerment partnership initiative between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The FG says the programme seeks to connect talented graduates with local job opportunities that apply their expertise, while equipping them with world-class practical knowledge and relevant skills.