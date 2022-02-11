The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has moved to reduce system losses in the power sector with the commencement of the digitization of old transmission substations in its network.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, on Friday, February 11, 2022, in Abuja.

Mbah stated that the digitisation project is aimed at improving the automation system of old transmission substations and their connectivity with the proposed TCN’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

SCADA refers to a control system architecture comprising computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level supervision of machines and processes. It aims to monitor and control field devices at remote sites.

What the TCN spokesperson is saying

According to NAN, Mbah said that the scope of work for the project included the supply, installation, configuration, testing, and commissioning of Substation Automation Systems (SAS), as well as the control and relay protection systems in the substations.

She said, “This project would further contribute to grid management and reduce system losses. The digitisation project is funded by the World Bank under NETAP (Nigerian Electricity Transmission Project), managed by the Project Management Unit (PMU) of TCN.

“In Port-Harcourt Region alone, five substations would be digitalised, and this includes Afam 1, Ahoada, Yenegoa, Owerri, and Uyo substations.’

She stated that the team from TCN-PMU and the General Manager (Transmission), Port-Harcourt Region, formally handed the duly executed document on the digitization project to the contractor at the Afam 1 substation.

Mbah said the handing over marked the beginning of the digitisation process for TCNs old substations.

What you should know

Recall that in August 2019, the TCN announced the decision to split the company and plan to spend $5 million to digitise its substations’ control rooms nationwide.

It stated that the intention is to midwife TCN in such a way that it will cease to exist adding that there will be a separate Transmission Service Provider (TSP) and the Independent System Operation (ISO), which will be with the Market Operator.

It also pointed out that the split can only be successful when the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and the electricity management system (EMS) are in place.