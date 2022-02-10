The United Nations is requesting for the sum of $1.1 million to aid displaced persons living in the northern part of Nigeria. In a statement released by the UN yesterday, they described the situation as “an alarming humanitarian and protection crisis” occurring in three states in the Northeastern part of Nigeria.

According to the United Nations, the money raised would be used to improve living conditions and strengthen protection for 5.5 million people mostly affected by the crisis.

The Northern part of the country has been dealing with insurgency for almost a decade and its effects are telling on the inhabitants of those areas as they continue to record loss of lives and properties.

What they are saying

Matthias Schmale, the United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator, said, “For many women, men, boys and girls, the profound impact of conflict in north-east Nigeria continues to be felt painfully.”

The United Nations is of the opinion that there is a need to come to the aid of Nigerians especially women and children who are facing homelessness as the crisis continues to claim lives and cause loss of property.

The Nigerian minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Farouq concurred with the United Nations while emphasizing on the urgency of the situation.

In a statement by the minister, addressing the need for the United Nations to aid the victims of the conflict, he stated “Millions of people struggle to have their basic needs met, and the fluctuating food prices have further destabilized the already alarming food security situation.”