The International Court of Justice has ordered Uganda to pay $325 million in compensation to the Democratic Republic of Congo for violating international norms as an occupying force between 1998 and 2003.

The court ordered five annual installments of $65 million between 2022 and 2026 with the first installment to be paid in September.

The court ruled that “The reparation awarded to the DRC for damage to persons and to property reflects the harm suffered by individuals and communities as a result of Uganda’s breach of its international obligations.”

Backstory

In 1999, Congo had instituted a suit against Uganda for acts of armed aggression committed against it and its citizens. It accused Ugandan soldiers of human rights violations and looting.

In 2005, the court ruled that Uganda violated international law by occupying parts of the eastern Congolese province with its own troops and supporting other armed groups during the war from 1998 to 2003.

Congo claimed Uganda had occupied parts of Congo’s north-eastern province of Ituri and supported armed militias during the conflict,

The court had asked both parties to negotiate among themselves the amount for compensation and settle. However, they returned before the court in 2015 after the attempt at settlement failed.

Congo had demanded $11 billion as damages however, Uganda in their arguments contended that the sum demanded would destroy its economy.

The court in its ruling dismissed several parts of the claims and ordered that the sum to be paid will be within Uganda’s capacity.

In its ruling on Wednesday, the court ordered Uganda to pay $325 million to Congo as reparations. Of the $325 million, $225 million is for damages to persons, $40 million for damages to property and $60 million for the looted resources.

Those representing Congo had told the court that the reparation funds will be distributed fairly to those that suffered directly from the actions of Uganda.

Judgements from the international court of justice are final and cannot be appealed.