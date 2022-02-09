Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, have seen their wealth valuations jump on the back of strong gains spotted in their brands, despite concerns that the U.S. Fed would taper the U.S economy amid record inflation.

Based on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk the South African-born billionaire, who supports Dogecoin, posted gains of nearly $3.50 billion and his net worth increased to $238 billion, maintaining his position as the world’s wealthiest person.

Consequently, Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos has steadily seen the valuation of his wealth increase despite current market volatility on global financial markets, with Tuesday’s gains of $3.50 billion thereby putting him at a wealth valuation of $186 billion.

Elon Musk’s Tesla

Tesla is currently experiencing an increase in investor interest. Ark, a top investment firm, purchased nearly 24,000 shares of Tesla stock, worth approximately $21 million or $22 million, taking advantage of the SEC news that put Tesla’s shares on sale.

With year-to-date gains of 8.5%, Tesla now has a market value of $953 billion

Jeff Bezos’ Amazon

After Amazon announced a 17% price increase to its popular Prime membership scheme, Bezos’ wealth valuation has been on the rise.

Among the reasons for the rise in Prime membership costs was an increase in “wages and transportation costs” within the company’s logistics network. Amazon announced the change on Thursday.

The stock rose 2,2% on Tuesday after Amazon.com Inc expanded its market capitalization to $1.64 trillion.

Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer company, was founded by a 58-year-old billionaire. Its flagship platform, Amazon.com sells books, household products, and other retail products.

As well as owning Whole Foods, he also runs a streaming video service and runs the world’s biggest cloud computing provider.